Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TRS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

