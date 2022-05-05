Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have lagged the industry in the past three months, thanks to the impacts of higher raw material and logistics costs worldwide. It reported earnings per share decline in first-quarter 2022, despite sales growth. Each of the company’s segments incurred significantly higher raw and packaging material costs in the first quarter. Also, it incurred higher logistics costs owing to volume and capacity constraints in the shipping and logistics industry, higher e-commerce demand, and the impact of the Ukraine war. This impacted the company’s gross and operating margins. Moreover, the company’s EPS guidance for 2022 failed to impress. However, the company reported top line growth backed by increased pricing across all regions. The company’s sales also benefited from investments in innovation and digital capabilities.”

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.56.

NYSE CL opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

