Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oshkosh’s 2022 earnings are under pressure amid supply chain disruptions—aggravated by Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID-19 cases in China—and commodity inflation. Parts availability constraints, manufacturing inefficiencies, tough labor market and elevated costs due to the current supply chain environment will play spoilsport in 2022. For full year, the company forecasts unfavorable price/cost dynamics to be a $180-$200 million headwind (with primary impacts in the first half of 2022), up from prior projection of $140-$150 million. In the light of these headwinds, Oshkosh has trimmed its 2022 earnings guidance. It now expects EPS in the range of $5-$6, down from the previous range of $5.75-$6.75. High operating costs and capex are also likely to dent FCF levels. Thus, the stock is viewed as a risky bet.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $97.89 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

