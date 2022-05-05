Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Sell

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.92) to GBX 2,020 ($25.23) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.98) to GBX 2,190 ($27.36) in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.86) to GBX 2,160 ($26.98) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,706.60.

WEGRY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 55,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

