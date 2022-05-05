Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) to “Buy”

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 240,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.76. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 93.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

