Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Buy

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

MFA opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

