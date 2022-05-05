Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NEWT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $586.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.