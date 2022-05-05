Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) to Hold

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

