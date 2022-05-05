Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Director Purchases C$10,750.00 in Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Rating) Director Brian Desmond Mcgill purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,150.

Shares of ZDC stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,263.53. Zedcor Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zedcor Inc provides rental of surface equipment and accommodations, and security and surveillance services in Canada. Its Rentals segment engages in the rental of surface equipment, temporary accommodation, and power generation equipment to customers in oil and gas exploration, construction, and emergency response markets.

