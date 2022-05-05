Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 625,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,018. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,330. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

