ZEON Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and $63,030.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ZEON

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

