Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives $8.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE:ZH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 330,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,986. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zhihu by 125.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.