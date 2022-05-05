Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 9.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 22,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,799,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several brokerages have commented on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $978.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Zhihu by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% during the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

