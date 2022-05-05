Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,238. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

