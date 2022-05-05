Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.99-$5.09 EPS.

Shares of ZTS traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,350. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.