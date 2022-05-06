$0.05 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StarTek by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in StarTek by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 57,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a P/E ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.