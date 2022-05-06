$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Janus International Group.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million.
Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 578,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,712. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.40.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
