$0.08 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 133,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Information Services Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 71.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 562,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $286.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

