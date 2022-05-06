-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 191,266 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $649,000.

Codexis stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.50 million, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

