-$0.10 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

