$0.17 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.18). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 230.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,373. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

