-$0.17 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 168,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,381. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

