$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 1,285,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

