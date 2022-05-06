$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $52.43. 7,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,503. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $12,113,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

