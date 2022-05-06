$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.82. Unity Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 1,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $294.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

