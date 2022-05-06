-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to report ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). uniQure reported earnings of $8.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.