$0.97 EPS Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter.

COLL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,925. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $516.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

