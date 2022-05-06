-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,605. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

