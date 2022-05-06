$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.