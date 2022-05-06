$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

PDCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,296. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 188.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 115,070 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

