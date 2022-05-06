$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,047. Regional Management has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $472.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

