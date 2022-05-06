11,460 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.84. 864,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,490,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

