116,946 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000.
NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,546. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.
