$131.09 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $131.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $125.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $511.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.70 million to $517.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $560.34 million, with estimates ranging from $553.79 million to $567.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 273,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,851. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of -261.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 83,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 136,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

