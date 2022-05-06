13,310 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tilray by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tilray by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.76.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

