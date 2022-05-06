1,365 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -231.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

