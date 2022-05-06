$140.32 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $140.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.90 million. Banner posted sales of $149.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $566.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 236,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Banner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

