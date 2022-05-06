14,893 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.