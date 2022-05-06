1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of ONEM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 76,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
