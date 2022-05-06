1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.81

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.81 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 41,144 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.30 million and a P/E ratio of -83.00.
1Spatial Company Profile (LON:SPA)
