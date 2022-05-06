-$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings per share of ($2.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.36). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($4.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. 85,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $400,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

