$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.15. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $34,724,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 138,913 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.02. 251,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

