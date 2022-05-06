$21.84 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will report $21.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $143.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.70. 5,403,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

