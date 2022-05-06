21,767 Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

