24,345 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. American Tower makes up about 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.07. 1,843,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,179. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.05 and its 200 day moving average is $257.59.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.