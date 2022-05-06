25,000 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

BLL traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.91. 4,294,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,295. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

