2,840 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

