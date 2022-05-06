2,890 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

