$293.01 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to announce $293.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the highest is $297.02 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

WTTR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 322,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,883. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

