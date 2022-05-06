$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.38 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.